New Pacific Identifies High-Grade Gold and Silver Mineralization at Its Silverstrike Project, Bolivia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Silverstrike Project, Bolivia. Recent field work has focused on the Silverstrike Central and South areas where the Company has identified three significant new zones of gold and silver rich polymetallic mineralization – Table 1 and Figure 1. These areas, together with the previously released Silverstrike North zones, form high priority drill targets for testing once the required permits are obtained (see news release dated September 29, 2020 for details on Silverstrike North discovery).

Table 1 – Highlights of Silverstrike Central and South Geochemical Assay Results Area/Zone Sample Type Assay Results Comment Manco Kapac

Mine dump grab

2.64g/t Au, 1,385g/t Ag, 2.41% Pb, 2.5% Zn & 7.58% Cu Surface mine dump

0.4g/t Au, 1,480g/t Ag, 1.41% Pb & 2.09% Cu Continuous chip 2.3g/t Au, 164g/t Ag, 2.49% Pb, 0.68% Zn & 0.9% Cu over an average width 1.09m over a strike length of 70m Underground drift

Continuous chip 6.38g/t Au, 239g/t Ag, 3.13% Pb & 0.95% Cu over 1.3m Continuous chip 6.99g/t Au, 180g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb & 0.65% Cu over 1.4m Tatitu Kkollu North (TKN)

Mine dump grab 1,380g/t Ag, 2.44% Pb, 0.83% Zn & 2.51% Cu Surface mine dump Continuous chip 233g/t Ag & 0.56% Pb over a 1mx2m panel Surface outcrop

Continuous chip 309g/t Ag, 0.24% Pb & 1.72% Zn over 0.8m Tatitu Kkollu South (TKS)

Continuous chip 42m @ 1.02g/t Au, incl. 2.0m @ 10.05g/t Au,

2.0m @ 3.62g/t Au, 56g/t Ag,

2.0m @ 3.73g/t Au, 79g/t Ag Surface outcrop Channel Chip Site 1 Continuous chip 4.7m @ 14.76g/t Au, incl. 2.0m @ 32.7g/t Au Surface outcrop Channel Chip Site 2 Continuous chip 10.0m @ 1.45g/t Au, incl. 1.0m @ 9.18g/t Au Surface outcrop at Channel Chip Site 3 Silverstrike South

Continuous chip 1.6m @ 255g/t Ag, Surface outcrop



Continuous chip 1.2m @ 197g/t Ag & 1.24% Pb Continuous chip 1.0m @ 119g/t Ag, 1.17% Pb, 1.62% Zn & 0.27% Cu

Notes:

The highlights are sourced from assay results of 452 samples taken to date. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of in situ mineralization. Channel chip sample interval is close to true width as chip samples were taken across and normal to mineralized structures. Average grade is length weighted.





BACKGROUND

The large Silverstrike property is comprised of three geologically distinct areas termed Silverstrike North, Central and South within which individual target zones occur (see news release dated December 4, 2019 for details). The current exploration program consists of 1:5,000 scale reconnaissance and 1:500 scale detailed geological, structural and alteration mapping and sampling of the Central and South areas. Highlights of assay results from the Central and South areas are provided in Table 1 and discussed below. A total of 452 samples were collected including 441 channel chip samples and 11 mine dump grab samples.

DISCUSSION

Silverstrike Central

Silverstrike Central is dominated by a ~900 metres (m) diameter volcanic dome – Cerro Tatitu Kkollu which consists of volcanoclastic sediments, hydrothermal breccias, rhyolite dyke swarms, and andesite flows (Figure 1).

Three significant areas of structurally controlled mineralization are geologically associated with the volcanic complex: Manco Kapac, Tatitu Kkollu North and Tatitu Kkollu South. Approximately 700m to the north of the dome silver-rich polymetallic mineralization was historically exploited at the former Manco Kapac mine. Centred on and immediately to the north of the dome, field work and previous drilling by Rio Tinto (in 1995) has identified broad zones of gold and silver-rich polymetallic mineralization hosted in hydrothermal breccias at Tatitu Kkollu North. Finally, gold mineralization has been defined at Tatitu Kkollu South at the contact zones between rhyolite dykes and their associated volcanoclastic sedimentary pile. See Table 1 for details.

Note: Drill intercepts are historical. The Company has not verified them as the historical drill cores are not available.

The former Manco Kapac mine is characterized by mine dumps scattered along a NE trending corridor approximately 700m long and up to 200m wide (Figure 1). Exposure is comprised of intermittent outcrops of andesite and pyroclastics covered by recent alluvial sediments.

The distribution of the mine dumps suggest that multiple mineralized vein-breccia zones were mined in the past however, the majority of the former underground workings are not accessible. Mineralization is comprised of silicified vein breccia cemented by disseminated gold and silver rich polymetallic mineralization. Seven dump grab samples were collected returning average grades of 0.58g/t Au, 788g/t Ag, 6.07% Pb, 5.48% Zn, and 2.79% Cu (Table 2). A total of 49 channel chip samples were taken including 21 continuous chip samples from an accessible adit which returned an average grade of 2.3g/t Au, 164g/t Ag, 2.49% Pb, 0.68% Zn, and 0.9% Cu over an average width 1.09m and strike length of 70m (Table 3).





Table - 2 Assay Results from Manco Kapac Mine Dumps* Samp_id Au_g/t Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% Cu_% SHC000062 0.36 438 0.86 1.2 4.35 SHC000063 2.64 1,385 2.41 2.5 7.58 SHC000064 0.15 177 0.48 0.28 0.5 SHC000065 0.4 1,480 1.41 0.25 2.09 SHC000066 0.4 810 2.12 0.35 1.015 SHC000067 0.05 946 34.92 33.41 0.87 SHC000071 0.03 280 0.28 0.37 3.13 Average 0.58 788 6.07 5.48 2.79 * Dump samples are selective in nature and not representative of in situ mineralization.





Table - 3 Assay Results of Underground Chip Samples from the Manco Kapac Mine* Samp_id width_m Au_g/t Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% Cu_% SCH003466 0.60 3.08 144 2.34 0.45 0.46 SCH003467 0.70 1.26 200 2.75 1.06 1.10 SCH003468 0.80 0.52 137 1.36 0.90 0.77 SCH003469 0.80 1.37 98 0.44 0.73 0.76 SCH003470 1.30 6.38 239 3.13 0.47 0.95 SCH003471 2.20 0.10 130 0.83 1.24 0.65 SCH003472 1.20 0.59 67 0.28 1.33 0.63 SCH003473 0.90 6.85 78 0.62 0.33 0.38 SCH003474 1.00 2.80 412 12.30 0.45 3.36 SCH003475 0.80 1.80 171 3.27 1.14 1.12 SCH003476 0.60 5.18 187 6.58 0.76 0.26 SCH003477 0.50 5.04 236 8.53 0.44 0.22 SCH003478 0.60 0.67 50 4.39 0.15 0.08 SCH003479 0.50 1.54 154 3.81 0.21 0.25 SCH003480 1.60 2.59 327 4.45 0.66 0.55 SCH003481 1.40 6.99 180 1.78 0.45 0.65 SCH003482 1.40 1.08 170 1.77 0.46 1.35 SCH003483 0.90 2.05 217 2.62 0.93 1.54 SCH003484 1.10 1.19 150 1.04 0.72 2.00 SCH003485 2.40 1.14 91 0.46 0.45 0.66 SCH003486 1.50 0.24 65 0.59 0.39 0.69 Average 1.09 2.30 164 2.49 0.68 0.90 * Continuous chip samples were taken across and normal to mineralized structures and the interval is close to true width. Average grade is length weighted.



Tatitu Kkollu North is a silver rich zone associated with a NNE trending hydrothermal breccia estimated to be a minimum of 50m wide and 200m long based on the surface expression of the limited outcrop in the area (Figure 1).



A total of 61 samples (2 mine dumps and 59 channel chips) were collected. The two mine dump samples returned values of 1380g/t Ag, 2.44%Pb, 0.83% Zn and 2.51% Cu and 105g/t Ag, 0.69% Pb and 13.25% Zn respectively. Fifty-nine channel chip samples returned an average grade of 38g/t Ag, 0.11% Pb and 0.23% Zn with the highest sample reporting 309g/t Ag, 0.24% Pb and 1.72% Zn over 0.8m.

In general, the results are in line with historical drilling by Rio Tinto which returned 220m @ 45g/t Ag, 0.51% Pb and 0.44% Zn from 13.0m to 233.0m in hole BER-3, including a higher grade sub-interval of 116m @ 66g/t Ag, 0.81% Pb and 0.67% Zn from 13m to 129m downhole.

Gold-rich polymetallic mineralization at Tatitu Kkollu South occurs adjacent to the contact zones between volcanoclastic sediments and a NE trending rhyolite dyke swarm (Figure 1).

A single dump grab sample collected from a historic exploration adit returned 1.66g/t Au, 154g/t Ag, 0.69% Pb, 0.3% Zn, and 7.97% Cu. A total of 277 channel chip samples were collected over three key outcropping areas – Channel Chip Sites 1 to 3. Channel Chip Site 2 returned the best results and remains open for expansion (Figure 1 and Table 4):





Table-4 Chip Sampling at Site 2 of Gold Zone* Samp_id Width_m Au_g/t Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% Cu_% SCH002332 2.00 32.70 20 0.79 0.10 0.14 SCH002333 2.00 1.00 22 0.40 0.04 0.06 SCH002334 0.70 2.81 62 0.75 0.21 2.53 average 4.70 14.76 27 0.62 0.09 0.46 * Continuous chip samples were taken across and normal to mineralized structures and the interval is close to true width. Average grade is length weighted.



Continuous mineralization of 42m @ 1.02g/t Au, 18g/t Ag, 0.15% Pb, and 0.11% Zn including 2.0m @ 10.05g/t Au, 30g/t Ag, 0.22% Pb, and 0.11% Zn was returned from Channel Chip Site-1, and 10m @ 1.45g/t, 14g/t Ag, 0.36% Pb including 1.0m @ 9.18g/t Au, 42g/t Ag and 0.74% Pb from Channel Chip Site-3. In addition to the composited intervals, isolated mineralized samples occur between lower grade or barren intervals beyond the continuous mineralized intervals at Channel Chip Sites 1 and 3.

Drilling by Rio Tinto in 1995 tested a small, near surface portion of the target zone returning broad intervals of Au mineralization:

BER-02 – 302m @ 0.27 g/t Au within which 42m returned 0.52g/t Au.

BRC-04 – 110m @ 0.46 g/t Au within which 22m returned 1.42 g/t Au.

BRC-12 – 258m @ 0.19 g/t Au.



Based on the limited previous drilling by Rio Tinto and the latest sample results anomalous gold mineralization is intermittently traceable over an area of 700m long and up to 300m wide. Consequently, the Company interprets the Tatitu Kkollu South zone to represent an attractive near-surface bulk tonnage gold-rich target within which higher grade intervals may occur along strike and/or at depth.

Silverstrike South

At Silverstrike South, significant colonial-era mining dumps of the former Dos Amigos mine define an east-west trending mineralized zone approximately 350m long which is open on either end where it is covered by surface talus. In addition, currently active hydrothermal sinter and associated sediments indicate that the structure has remained active over a geologically prolonged period. The Company interprets this to be indicative of a metalliferous deep seated structural zone.

In detail, mineralization appears to be structurally controlled at the contact between a rhyolitic dome and Tertiary sediments. The width of mineralized system is unknown and the underground workings are not accessible. Twenty-one channel chip samples were collected predominantly from the partially exposed hanging and footwall to the mined structure, returning average grades of 49g/t Ag with the highest up to 255g/t Ag over 1.6m.

Given the extensive surface dumps and associated mining infrastructure including a small smelting house used to produce silver doré, it is possible that the historic Dos Amigo run of mine head-grades were higher than the grades of the recent chip samples.

FUTURE WORK

The Company is continuing to synthesize and fully interpret the data following which it will generate ranked drill targets for initial testing.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The grab and chip samples with results released in this news release were shipped in securely sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company’s vehicles directly from field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver over limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Gold is analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code Au-AA25).

The assay results of the grab and chip samples are used for reconnaissance purpose, hence no certified reference materials and blank materials were inserted to the normal sample sequence in the field. However, internal QAQC results of ALS lab did not show any significant bias of analysis or contamination during sample preparation.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

COMPLETION OF SPIN-OUT

The Company announces the successful completion of its previously announced spin-out of all common shares of Whitehorse Gold Corp. (“Whitehorse Gold”) held by the Company to Company shareholders effective November 18, 2020 by way of a share exchange under a court approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”). More information about Whitehorse Gold and the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated August 27, 2020 and news releases dated July 22, August 26 and November 17, 2020, all of which are available for viewing on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Whitehorse Gold has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) for the listing of its common shares thereon.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project, in the Potosi Department of Bolivia and the Silverstrike Project in Bolivia.

