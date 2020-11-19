Nasdaq to Acquire Verafin, Creating a Global Leader in the Fight Against Financial Crime

Strengthens Verafin as a center of innovation and technology within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and an economic leader in St. John’s.

NEW YORK and ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a global technology company, and Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Nasdaq to acquire Verafin for US$2.75 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The agreement will combine Verafin’s comprehensive suite of anti-financial crime management products with Nasdaq’s reach and established regulatory technology leadership to create a global SaaS leader in the fight against financial crime, a worldwide problem that demands innovative action.

Based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador and founded in 2003, Verafin provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud. Verafin’s products are powered by intelligent analytics and leverage machine learning, robust shared data insights and powerful visualization and investigation tools to increase detection accuracy and reduce costs for clients. Verafin emphasizes a holistic approach to eradicating financial crime and its platform supports a consortium of several of the largest global banks as they collaborate to detect financial crimes to support law enforcement investigations.

The acquisition strengthens Nasdaq’s existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, which include its renowned Nasdaq Trade and Market Surveillance offering, its Buy-side Compliance product, as well as the Nasdaq Automated Investigator for anti-money laundering (AML). Verafin’s capabilities will be available to the global network of nearly 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities that rely on Nasdaq’s technology to detect market manipulation and abuse today. Nasdaq believes that its deep relationships with the majority of leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks globally will accelerate Verafin’s strategy of displacing legacy providers and manual processes with its cloud-based, state-of-the-art, market-proven solution.