 

Volt Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2020 "Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing" List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020   

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that both Linda Perneau, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Schultz, Chief Global Solutions Officer, were named by Staffing Industry Analysts to the “Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing” list.

In its sixth year, the Global Power 150 List highlights 100 influential women from the Americas, and 50 globally, who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and the staffing industry ecosystem. As the first female CEO in Volt’s long history, Ms. Perneau took the company helm in late 2018, achieving improved financial performance, revamping business lines, and gaining operational efficiencies. Ms. Schultz’s oversight includes the company’s managed service provider, Volt Consulting Group, as well as Volt International and the company’s Arctern subsidiary, which provides shared services support from India.

“We are honored to be recognized by SIA,” said Linda Perneau, Volt’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being named to this list in particular is a source of pride for both Lori and I. As veteran female executives, we have devoted our careers to the business of workforce solutions - but we have never lost sight of the need to make the workplace work for women. Volt understands the vital role the staffing industry plays in recruiting and retaining women at all levels and stages of their careers. We firmly believe more diverse teams perform and deliver better, and sincerely appreciate SIA’s acknowledgment of the powerful women who excel and promote that ideal.”

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.



