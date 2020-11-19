Green Dot to Collaborate with Google Pay to Offer Plex Accounts

“We are excited to integrate Green Dot’s safe and seamless financial tools into the intuitive user experience of Google Pay,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “This is another great milestone in our mission to deliver products and functionality that have the greatest impact, and that put safe, simple, value-driven banking and payments in the hands of more people and businesses.”

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT), a financial technology and registered bank holding company, today announced plans to work with Google Pay to offer Plex Accounts to customers: a safe, simple and helpful new option for transacting and managing their money.

As part of the collaboration, Green Dot customers will be able to open and manage digital bank accounts through Google Pay, as well as access spending insights and financial search features designed to help them stay on top of their finances and manage their money more effortlessly.

“People are increasingly looking for ways to simply and securely manage their money,” said Felix Lin, vice president of Payments Ecosystems at Google. “We're excited to expand our partnerships with new banks like Green Dot to introduce smarter bank accounts that will help their customers open their accounts, manage their finances and stay on top of their spending all from within Google Pay.”

The new product, which will be rolled out in 2021, will bring together Google Pay’s expertise in consumer tech and secure digital infrastructure and Green Dot Bank’s existing banking infrastructure and financial expertise. Accounts will be FDIC-insured.

For more detail on today’s launch, visit bit.ly/35HKiCC. For more information on Green Dot’s Banking as a Service, visit www.greendot.com/business.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit https://www.greendot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005335/en/