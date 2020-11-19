 

Green Dot to Collaborate with Google Pay to Offer Plex Accounts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT), a financial technology and registered bank holding company, today announced plans to work with Google Pay to offer Plex Accounts to customers: a safe, simple and helpful new option for transacting and managing their money.

“We are excited to integrate Green Dot’s safe and seamless financial tools into the intuitive user experience of Google Pay,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “This is another great milestone in our mission to deliver products and functionality that have the greatest impact, and that put safe, simple, value-driven banking and payments in the hands of more people and businesses.”

As part of the collaboration, Green Dot customers will be able to open and manage digital bank accounts through Google Pay, as well as access spending insights and financial search features designed to help them stay on top of their finances and manage their money more effortlessly.

“People are increasingly looking for ways to simply and securely manage their money,” said Felix Lin, vice president of Payments Ecosystems at Google. “We're excited to expand our partnerships with new banks like Green Dot to introduce smarter bank accounts that will help their customers open their accounts, manage their finances and stay on top of their spending all from within Google Pay.”

The new product, which will be rolled out in 2021, will bring together Google Pay’s expertise in consumer tech and secure digital infrastructure and Green Dot Bank’s existing banking infrastructure and financial expertise. Accounts will be FDIC-insured.

For more detail on today’s launch, visit bit.ly/35HKiCC. For more information on Green Dot’s Banking as a Service, visit www.greendot.com/business.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit https://www.greendot.com.

Green Dot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Dot to Collaborate with Google Pay to Offer Plex Accounts Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT), a financial technology and registered bank holding company, today announced plans to work with Google Pay to offer Plex Accounts to customers: a safe, simple and helpful new option for transacting and managing their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Green Dot Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
Green Dot and Gig Wage Partner to Bring Modern Banking to the Global Gig Economy
23.10.20
Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4th

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.20
3
Green Dot - Worlds largest prepaid debit card company