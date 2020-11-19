 

Rockwell Automation Combats Industrial Cyber Threats With New Security Certifications and Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020   

Companies continue to need help securing their industrial operations as they connect production and IT systems and contend with cyberthreats targeting industrial control systems. To meet this need, Rockwell Automation continues expanding its cybersecurity certifications and incorporating advanced security capabilities into more of its products.

Rockwell Automation recently received certification to the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 62443-3-3 cybersecurity standard. The certification, performed by third party TÜV Rheinland, means Rockwell Automation has demonstrated the ability to install and configure production systems to meet security requirements to level 1 as defined in the world’s leading global standard.

Rockwell Automation offers reference architectures for implementing a certified production system, such as PlantPAx 5.0, the modern distributed control system (DCS) for plantwide process control. The architectures were developed to help customers certify production systems while minimizing the need to buy new technologies as part of the process. To date, Rockwell Automation has received several certifications for the IEC 62443 series of standards.

Rockwell Automation also recently received certification for the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 27001 standard, confirming that the company’s information security management system used to protect data meets the standard’s requirements. This can give peace of mind to customers that Rockwell Automation is using best practices to protect their intellectual property, such as when customers use services like remote support and monitoring.

“Companies are facing the dual challenge of digital transformation to stay competitive, while also keeping their people, operations and intellectual property secure,” said Sujeet Chand, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Rockwell Automation. “We continue to aggressively expand our cybersecurity skills, certifications, product capabilities and services in ways that help our customers stay ahead of new threats and focus on realizing new possibilities with digital transformation.”

In addition to earning the new certifications, Rockwell Automation is also releasing new products with CIP Security to help companies secure their communications. Developed by the global trade and standard development organization ODVA, CIP Security is the only standard designed to secure communications between industrial control systems and other devices on an EtherNet/IP network.

New industrial control products offering CIP Security include:

  • Allen-Bradley PowerFlex 755T AC drives
  • Kinetix 5300 servo drives

Other Rockwell Automation products that already support CIP Security include:

  • ControlLogix 5580 controllers
  • Kinetix 5700 servo drives
  • 1756-EN4TR communication module

To help protect the many devices in use today that don’t support CIP Security, Rockwell Automation is also introducing the new CIP Security Proxy device. When used in a physically secured location, the device provides CIP Security for a wide range of industrial control devices and create more secure industrial networks.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Allen-Bradley, ControlLogix, Kinetix, PlantPAx and PowerFlex are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

