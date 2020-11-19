 

AAON Receives Sustainable Tulsa’s Bellmon Award

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it received the 2020 Henry Bellmon Award in the Large Business category, from Sustainable Tulsa. The Bellmon nominees were selected from the top-ranking Scor3card verified organizations during the 2019-2020 year. Winners were then chosen from the nomination list by the Henry Bellmon family and members of the Henry Bellmon Judges Panel based on the number of verified items and quality of answers within the Scor3card sustainability assessment and a tracking tool. AAON achieved Platinum level, the highest attainment level, in the 2020 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program.

“AAON is honored to receive a 2020 Henry Bellmon Award in recognition of our sustainability efforts. AAON designs and manufactures HVAC equipment with energy efficiency in mind, with premium features and options available for sustainable building applications. In addition to our high standard of product performance, is a commitment to sustainability for our employees, our shareholders and our customers,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON.

About Sustainable Tulsa:
Sustainable Tulsa provides education, tools, and resources to inform and engage businesses and individuals in the three areas of sustainability: social responsibility, economic vitality, and environmental stewardship — people, profit, planet. Sustainable Tulsa launched Scor3card in 2016 as an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations to track and improve their sustainability efforts. This holistic approach to sustainability allows organizations to engage their employees, bolster their economic growth, and become better environmental stewards. In 2010, Sustainable Tulsa and Southside Rotary of Tulsa collaborated to form the Henry Bellmon Awards, named after one of Oklahoma’s most respected statesmen and an early champion of sustainability in Oklahoma. In 2018, Southside Rotary of Tulsa graciously passed the baton in order for Sustainable Tulsa to continue the awards through their Scor3card program.

About AAON
AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

