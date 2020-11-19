AAON Receives Sustainable Tulsa’s Bellmon Award

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it received the 2020 Henry Bellmon Award in the Large Business category, from Sustainable Tulsa. The Bellmon nominees were selected from the top-ranking Scor3card verified organizations during the 2019-2020 year. Winners were then chosen from the nomination list by the Henry Bellmon family and members of the Henry Bellmon Judges Panel based on the number of verified items and quality of answers within the Scor3card sustainability assessment and a tracking tool. AAON achieved Platinum level, the highest attainment level, in the 2020 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program.



“AAON is honored to receive a 2020 Henry Bellmon Award in recognition of our sustainability efforts. AAON designs and manufactures HVAC equipment with energy efficiency in mind, with premium features and options available for sustainable building applications. In addition to our high standard of product performance, is a commitment to sustainability for our employees, our shareholders and our customers,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON.