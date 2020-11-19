 

XPO Logistics Survey Shows Strong Confidence in On-Time Fulfillment of Record Holiday E-Commerce Orders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

85% of consumers and 91% of retailers predict a positive online shopping experience

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has released findings from an October survey on e-commerce trends during COVID-19. The company expanded the scope of its most recent survey to include retailers and consumers in the US, UK, France and Spain, and narrowed the focus to holiday shopping behavior this year.

Numerous retail analysts predict that a spending shift to e-commerce will be the dominant trend in fourth quarter retail activity. The survey found that buyers and sellers were almost universally positive about the ability of supply chains to meet the increased demand, despite heightened safety restrictions.

Key consumer findings

  • 85% of respondents believe that their online holiday purchases will arrive on time
     
  • 51% prefer to purchase gifts online, while 27% prefer in-store shopping, with online as their second choice
     
  • 60% cited price as the most important factor when making a holiday purchase

While consumer respondents did note some drawbacks to online shopping, such as the inability to view merchandise in person (30%), most were confident about the process itself. Relatively few respondents had concerns about damaged goods (12%) or the returns process (9%).

Key retailer findings

  • 91% of respondents feel prepared to manage the surge in e-commerce orders, and 57% plan to offer sales earlier than in previous holiday seasons
     
  • 62% have added or plan to add outsourced supply chain support from third-party logistics and transportation providers
     
  • 60% have added or plan to add warehousing support, either in-house or through third-party providers

Retailer respondents did have some practical concerns about managing record volumes during the pandemic, citing inventory levels and technology among the factors most likely to come under pressure.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “For more than seven months, we’ve been steadfast in supporting our customers’ supply chains during COVID-19, while maintaining the utmost safety for our workers. Now we’re seeing an unprecedented level of new interest from e-commerce and omnichannel retailers as they turn to outsourced logistics. Our technology and scale are immense advantages for these customers in managing the consumer experience.”

The surveys were conducted by independent research firm Statista between October 14 and October 27, 2020. The consumer respondents are adults aged 18 and older. The retailer respondents have at least one online sales channel, with or without brick-and-mortar stores.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Survey Shows Strong Confidence in On-Time Fulfillment of Record Holiday E-Commerce Orders 85% of consumers and 91% of retailers predict a positive online shopping experienceGREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has released findings from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien setzen auf unaufhaltsame Trends
13.11.20
XPO Logistics Named a FreightTech 25 Global Innovator
12.11.20
XPO Logistics Global Operations Managing Holiday Demand with Expanded Capacity, Automation and Recruitment
05.11.20
XPO Logistics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
04.11.20
XPO Logistics Wins Gold World Excellence Award from Ford for Managed Expedite Performance
29.10.20
XPO Logistics Pilots Wearable Technology for E-Commerce Logistics
21.10.20
XPO Logistics Appoints Alex Santoro Chief Commercial Officer
20.10.20
XPO Logistics Creates 15,000 Jobs in North America in Preparation for Holiday Peak