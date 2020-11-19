Caldas Gold Announces Listing of Gold-Linked Notes on Neo Exchange and Listing of Warrants on TSX-V
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated November 11, 2020, Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously completed private placement offering of subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”), an aggregate of 83,066 Subscription Receipts have been converted as of 5:00 p.m. (EST) on November 18, 2020 resulting in the issuance of 83,066,000 senior secured gold-linked notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$83,066,000 (the “Notes”) and 16,613,200 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to holders of the Subscription Receipts.
The Notes will begin trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO”) as of market open on Friday, November 20, 2020 under the symbol “CGC.NT.U”.
The Warrants will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) as of market open today (November 19, 2020) under the symbol “CGC.WT”. For further details regarding the Warrants, please see the news release of the Company dated July 29, 2020 available on the Company’s website at www.caldasgold.ca or under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
In connection with the conversion of the Subscription Receipts and the issuance of the Notes, the Company will pay an aggregate of USD$1,416,673.56 to holders of Notes on account of interest owing to such holders of Notes from and including August 26, 2020 to November 17, 2020.
Updated Capitalization of the Company
As of November 19, 2020, the Company now has the following securities issued and outstanding:
|Securities
|
TSX-V /
NEO
Symbol
|Number
|
Common
Shares
Issuable
|
Exercise Price
per Common
Share
|
Expiry or Maturity
Date
|Common Shares
|CGC
|99,800,162
|Stock Options
|255,000
|255,000
|CA$2.10
|February 25, 2021
|4,550,000
|4,550,000
|CA$2.00
|March 1, 2025
|160,000
|160,000
|CA$2.50
|June 26, 2025
|200,000
|200,000
|CA$2.73
|September 17, 2022
|5,165,000
|5,165,000
|Warrants
|Unlisted
|10,800,000
|10,800,000
|CA$3.00
|December 19, 2024
|Warrants (1)
|CGC.WT
|38,835,422
|38,835,422
|CA$2.75
|July 29, 2025 (2)
|Broker Warrants
|Unlisted
|118,050
|118,050
|CA$2.00
|December 19, 2022
|118,050
|CA$3.00
|December 19, 2024
|Notes (3)
|CGC.NT.U
|83,066,000
Notes:
