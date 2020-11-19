Caldas Gold Announces Listing of Gold-Linked Notes on Neo Exchange and Listing of Warrants on TSX-V

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its news release dated November 11, 2020, Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously completed private placement offering of subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”), an aggregate of 83,066 Subscription Receipts have been converted as of 5:00 p.m. (EST) on November 18, 2020 resulting in the issuance of 83,066,000 senior secured gold-linked notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$83,066,000 (the “Notes”) and 16,613,200 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to holders of the Subscription Receipts.

The Notes will begin trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO”) as of market open on Friday, November 20, 2020 under the symbol “CGC.NT.U”.