Baudax Bio Announces an additional Orange Book listed patent for ANJESO

The ‘713 Patent is an additional ANJESO patent to be listed in the Orange Book with an expiry date of May of 2030. The ‘713 Patent joins four other patents listed in the Orange Book, amongst others owned or licensed by Baudax that currently provide exclusivity to the ANJESO franchise.

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, recently announced the issuance of United States Patent No.10,709,713 (the ‘713 Patent) on July 14, 2020. The ‘713 Patent covers the use of ANJESO to treat moderate to severe pain, and has been listed in the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Orange Book: Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations as it relates to ANJESO.

“We are pleased by the progress we have made in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the recognition of the inventive nature of our ANJESO franchise,” said Gerri Henwood, Baudax Bio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The ‘713 Patent is expected to provide a significant barrier for generic entry and will likely be joined by other patents currently pending in the USPTO.”

About ANJESO

ANJESO (meloxicam) injection is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory and antipyretic activities, which are believed to be related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase type 2 pathway (COX-2) and subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. ANJESO was launched in the U.S. in June 2020 following its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Because of the delayed onset of analgesia, ANJESO alone is not recommended for use when rapid onset of analgesia is required. ANJESO is supported by two pivotal Phase III clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials, as well as other safety studies. As a non-opioid, Baudax Bio believes ANJESO has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential, while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. ANJESO was designed using the NanoCrystal platform, a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited (APIL).