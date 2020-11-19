Aravive Announces Phase 3 Trial Design for AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Pivotal Trial Expected to be Initiated During 1Q21

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company has received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Phase 3 trial design for AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled adaptive trial is designed to evaluate efficacy and tolerability of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg in combination with paclitaxel.



“We look forward to advancing AVB-500 into a pivotal Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, following the promising results from our Phase 1b trial and productive conversations with the FDA,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “With agreement from the FDA that our preclinical and clinical pharmacology programs are now complete, we anticipate that this trial, if successful, could support the submission of a biologics license application to the FDA. We plan to initiate the trial in the first quarter of 2021, with an interim analysis expected a year later.”

The pivotal, adaptive Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll approximately 300-400 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer who have received one to four prior lines of therapy. This global trial is planned to be conducted at approximately 100 sites in the U.S. and Europe. The primary endpoint for the trial is progression free survival, and secondary endpoints include overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, quality of life, clinical benefit rate, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile. Prospectively defined interim analyses will investigate treatment differences in patients who have previously received bevacizumab versus those who have not and will explore the biomarkers identified in the Phase 1b trial in an effort to test the hypotheses generated from the Phase 1b data. Based on the interim analyses, the trial can be adapted to include only those patients who have not previously been treated with bevacizumab and/or whose baseline serum biomarker results meet the identified threshold.