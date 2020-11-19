Bio-Path Holdings Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BP1002

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients.

BP1002 targets the protein Bcl-2, which is responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers. High expression of Bcl-2 has been correlated with adverse prognosis for patients diagnosed with relapsed CLL or with relapsed, aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Preclinical studies have shown BP1002 to be a potent inhibitor against the Bcl-2 target, and the Company believes that its benign safety profile should enable BP1002 combination therapy with approved agents.

A total of six evaluable patients will be treated with BP1002 monotherapy in a standard 3+3 design, with a starting dose of 20 mg/m2. The treatment cycle consists of two doses per week over four weeks, resulting in eight doses administered over twenty-eight days. The primary objectives of the study include safety and tolerability of escalating doses of BP1002, recommended Phase 2 dose of BP1002, pharmacokinetics of BP1002 and BP1002 activity on Bcl-2 expression. Secondary endpoints include several efficacy measurements of tumor response.

“This study will mark a critical step in understanding the potential benefits that BP1002 may bring to patients suffering with advanced lymphoid malignancies,” said Jorge Cortes, M.D., Director of the Georgia Cancer Center and Chairman of the Bio-Path Scientific Advisory Board. “Importantly, BP1002 activity is based on blocking the Bcl-2 messenger RNA and not the BH3 domain, as is the case with venetoclax. As a result, we believe BP1002 may provide a much-needed alternative for patients with malignancies that relapsed or are refractory to venetoclax.”

“We are delighted to initiate this first-in-human clinical study of our second drug product candidate derived from the DNAbilize platform. Given the encouraging pre-clinical data and safety profile seen to date, we are very excited to begin this study, which is expected to demonstrate safety and to show initial efficacy signals in these indications with significant unmet medical need,” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings.