EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Virtual Roundtable on the Future of Drug Delivery for Wet AMD on December 4

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced it will host a key opinion leader roundtable discussion on the future of local drug delivery for wet aged-related macular degeneration (AMD) and an overview of EYP-1901, the Company’s potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy for wet AMD. The event will take place virtually on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Scheduled to participate in the event are several leading retina specialists, including Robert Avery, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, California Retina Consultants; Elias Reichel, M.D., Professor and Vice Chair, Director, Vitreoretinal Service, New England Eye Center, Tufts University of Medicine; and Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Houston, Deputy Chair For Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute.

To access the event, please dial (877) 870-4263 from the U.S. and Canada or (412) 317-0790 from international locations at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined to the EyePoint call. A live video webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.eyepointpharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the corporate website at the conclusion of the call.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

