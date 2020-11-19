 

Savosolar to deliver the largest solar thermal plant in Finland to Etelä-Savon Energia, Mikkeli

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information                    19 November 2020 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc has received an order valued at c. 200 000 € from Etelä-Savon Energia Oy for a solar thermal plant. Delivery and commissioning are expected to take place during the spring of 2021.

The solar collector field is to be installed in Mikkeli, next to the biogas station in Tusku, and it will supply heat in to the district heating system of Mikkeli. The plant will be Savosolar’s second solar thermal system connected in the district heating network of Etelä-Savon Energia. The collector area of the system is 415 m2. The biogas station under construction at Tusku is located adjacent to the Savosolar factory and will be an important reference site for the company.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: ”The system will again be the largest solar thermal plant in Finland. Our domestic market has grown in small steps but the direction is right and the positive experiences of our customers open opportunities for larger plants in the future also in Finland.”

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 19 November 2020 at 1.00 p.m. (CET).

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


