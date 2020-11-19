 

Ocuphire Pharma Announces First Patient Enrolled in MIRA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Investigating Nyxol for Reversal of Mydriasis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

Begins Enrollment in the First of Four Upcoming Late-Stage Trials in the U.S.

Announces MIRA-1 Phase 2b Study Accepted for Peer-Reviewed Publication in Optometry and Vision Science

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OCUP) a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in its MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) Phase 3 registration clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis. A majority of the 12 clinical sites located around the US are open and recruiting as of this week.

Approximately 100 million eye exams are performed annually in the U.S., most of which require dilation (mydriasis) of the pupil to properly examine the back of the eye. In addition, 4 million eyes are dilated each year for surgical procedures. This pharmacologically-induced dilation can last anywhere from 6 to 24 hours depending on individual patient characteristics. These dilated eyes have heightened sensitivity to light and inability to focus on near objects, causing patients difficulty with activities such as reading, working, and driving. In a recently completed market research study surveying several hundred patients and eye care providers (optometrists and ophthalmologists) conducted by GlobalData, an estimated 45% of patients were very likely to request a reversal drop and over 40% of eye care providers were likely to use a reversal drop if such a treatment option was approved and commercially available.

Nyxol, a proprietary and stable eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, has demonstrated reversing mydriasis in a recently completed Phase 2b clinical trial (MIRA-1). Nyxol eye drops work by reducing pupil size through acting on the iris dilator muscle, allowing patients to return to their normal pupil size more rapidly. The objectives of the MIRA-2 trial are to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Nyxol compared to placebo in healthy patients to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis across several commonly used mydriatic (dilating) drops. This 24-hour, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial is expected to enroll 168 patients with top-line results expected in Q1 2021. This is the first of two registration trials planned in this acute indication for eventual New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

Seite 1 von 3
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocuphire Pharma Announces First Patient Enrolled in MIRA-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Investigating Nyxol for Reversal of Mydriasis Begins Enrollment in the First of Four Upcoming Late-Stage Trials in the U.S. Announces MIRA-1 Phase 2b Study Accepted for Peer-Reviewed Publication in Optometry and Vision Science FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Ocuphire Pharma Announces Expansion of Global Patents for Nyxol and $1.7 Million NIH Grants for APX3330 Program
12.11.20
Ocuphire Pharma Announces Two Publications Supporting the APX3330 Program
10.11.20
Ocuphire to Participate in Upcoming Virtual HCW Conference in November