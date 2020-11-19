 

Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the 11th Consecutive Year

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2020 for the eleventh year in succession.

This year, 3429 companies were assessed from around the world, of which 323 made it to the final DJSI (World) index for 2020-2021. The IT Services sector saw 86 companies participating globally of which ten have been selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets).

Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is the leading global standard for corporate sustainability and represents the top 10% of an industry sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters. Inclusion in DJSI (World) index is based on a rigorous analysis of a company’s sustainability performance on nearly 1000 data points spread across 100 questions and three dimensions- Economic, Environmental, and Social.

Commenting on the achievement, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, “It is an honor to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in recognition of our comprehensive sustainability approach. At Wipro, sustainability is more than just programs. It is infused throughout our company culture in how we make decisions and run our business. The DJSI recognition underscores our commitment to having a positive social and environmental impact.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

