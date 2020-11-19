 

Liberty Media Corporation Launching Corporate-Sponsored SPAC Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 13:20  |  66   |   |   

On November 19, 2020, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. LMAC intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries.

The proposed public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $500 million, or up to $575 million if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full. Under the terms of the proposed public offering, Liberty, through a wholly owned subsidiary (the “Sponsor”), would own 20% of LMAC’s issued and outstanding common stock upon the consummation of the offering and the Sponsor expects to commit to acquire $250 million of forward purchase units (each consisting of one share of LMAC’s Series B common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of LMAC’s Series A common stock) pursuant to a forward purchase agreement that will close substantially concurrently with the consummation of LMAC’s initial business combination. Liberty’s ownership interest in LMAC will consist primarily of Series B common stock following the consummation of LMAC’s initial business combination, and is initially being attributed to Liberty’s Formula One Group tracking stock.

LMAC will be managed by Liberty’s current management team. Liberty operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses.

LMAC expects to apply to list the units to be issued in the public offering with The Nasdaq Stock Market to trade under the ticker symbol “LMACU.” Each such unit will consist of one share of LMAC’s Series A common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of LMAC’s Series A common stock, which, once separated, are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “LMACA” and “LMACW,” respectively.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the proposed initial offering by LMAC may be obtained for free by visiting Edgar on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by calling (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Liberty Media (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Media Corporation Launching Corporate-Sponsored SPAC Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation On November 19, 2020, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Liberty Media Corporation Closes Private Offering of $800 Million of 0.50% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2050
10.11.20
Liberty Media Corporation Prices Upsized Private Offering of $800 Million of 0.50% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2050
09.11.20
Liberty Media Corporation Proposes Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures
05.11.20
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
Liberty Media Corporation Announces Virtual Investor Meeting