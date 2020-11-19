On November 19, 2020, Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. LMAC intends to search for a target in the media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries.

The proposed public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $500 million, or up to $575 million if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full. Under the terms of the proposed public offering, Liberty, through a wholly owned subsidiary (the “Sponsor”), would own 20% of LMAC’s issued and outstanding common stock upon the consummation of the offering and the Sponsor expects to commit to acquire $250 million of forward purchase units (each consisting of one share of LMAC’s Series B common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of LMAC’s Series A common stock) pursuant to a forward purchase agreement that will close substantially concurrently with the consummation of LMAC’s initial business combination. Liberty’s ownership interest in LMAC will consist primarily of Series B common stock following the consummation of LMAC’s initial business combination, and is initially being attributed to Liberty’s Formula One Group tracking stock.