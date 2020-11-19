ISW Holdings Announces Assembly Complete for 1 MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution

“The job now is about bringing in revenues from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project while simultaneously building a track record for the Proceso, Pod5ive Data Center Pods as a global best-in-class solution for mining facilities around the world,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We have begun sourcing partnerships in this endeavor, and we feel our technology division has an extremely bright future ahead in step with the growing success of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency space.”

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that its new Proceso, Pod5ive datacenter pod (the “Pod5”), which is capable of driving Megawatt-level cryptocurrency computational mining power, has been fully assembled and is now ready for shipment to the 100 MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) cryptocurrency mining project based in Pennsylvania.

As discussed in prior communications, the Company formed a partnership with Bit5ive in May to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pods in the world. Geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso Pod5ive Data Center offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness (“PUE”) score.

Management notes that recent strength in cryptocurrency pricing stands to directly drive demand for cryptocurrency mining equipment as well as the profitability of mining operations. Following Paypal’s landmark announcement to begin accepting and transacting in cryptocurrencies in October, the value of Bitcoin has risen over 33%, opening up more profit potential for highly efficient mining ventures.

The Company continues to anticipate strong performance for the three months ended December 31, 2020, following another breakout quarter during the three months ended September 30, 2020, which set new record high revenues for the Company, driven primarily by continued growth in its Home Healthcare and Telehealth segment – the third consecutive quarter featuring breakout growth for ISW Holdings this year.