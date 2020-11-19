 

ISW Holdings Announces Assembly Complete for 1 MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:27  |  68   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that its new Proceso, Pod5ive datacenter pod (the “Pod5”), which is capable of driving Megawatt-level cryptocurrency computational mining power, has been fully assembled and is now ready for shipment to the 100 MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) cryptocurrency mining project based in Pennsylvania.

“The job now is about bringing in revenues from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project while simultaneously building a track record for the Proceso, Pod5ive Data Center Pods as a global best-in-class solution for mining facilities around the world,” remarked Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We have begun sourcing partnerships in this endeavor, and we feel our technology division has an extremely bright future ahead in step with the growing success of Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency space.”

As discussed in prior communications, the Company formed a partnership with Bit5ive in May to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pods in the world. Geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso Pod5ive Data Center offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness (“PUE”) score.

Management notes that recent strength in cryptocurrency pricing stands to directly drive demand for cryptocurrency mining equipment as well as the profitability of mining operations. Following Paypal’s landmark announcement to begin accepting and transacting in cryptocurrencies in October, the value of Bitcoin has risen over 33%, opening up more profit potential for highly efficient mining ventures.

The Company continues to anticipate strong performance for the three months ended December 31, 2020, following another breakout quarter during the three months ended September 30, 2020, which set new record high revenues for the Company, driven primarily by continued growth in its Home Healthcare and Telehealth segment – the third consecutive quarter featuring breakout growth for ISW Holdings this year. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISW Holdings Announces Assembly Complete for 1 MW Proceso Pod5 Crypto Mining Solution LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is excited to announce that its new Proceso, Pod5ive datacenter pod …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...