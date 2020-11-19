 

ArisGlobal Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's "Clinical Development Platform Vendors" PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020

Innovation, digitally mature products drive company growth, report says

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of software that automates core product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today announced that it has been named as a Major Contender in Everest Group's "Clinical Development Platform Vendors PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020." The report ranks clinical trial technology providers' ability to deliver interoperable platforms that address industry needs.

ArisGlobal is one of the few Major Contenders identified with an end-to-end clinical development platform. The report says the company is "eating into the Leader's market share through innovative and digitally mature product launches." ArisGlobal's new LifeSphere eTMF streamlines management of trial documentation with a simple cloud solution and a unified CTMS.

"We are pleased that Everest Group has named us as a Major Contender on this year's PEAK Matrix. We have made a deep investment into the rapidly evolving world of clinical technology," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "It's rewarding to see our efforts paying off with industry recognition."

Everest Group pinpointed these ArisGlobal strengths in the report:

  • A focus on small and mid-size pharma clients with flexible solutions shows versatility and marketplace awareness
  • Partnerships with CRO's and helping them increase their scope of coverage to better service their customers
  • Investments to expand the clinical trial value chain coverage or enhance an existing portfolio of solutions
  • ArisGlobal LifeSphere Regulatory platform is cited as an example of portfolio enhancement

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix assesses companies based on market success and delivery capabilities. Each year, the matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders or Aspirants. If a company moves up the ladder in consecutive reports, they are recognized as Star Performers.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development platform, LifeSphere, automates all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 



