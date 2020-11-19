 

Advanced Energy to Participate in The Wells Fargo TMT Summit and the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit
 Date: December 1, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference
 Date: December 9, 2020

A webcast of our Wells Fargo presentation can be found on our web site at ir.advancedenergy.com. To participate in the Raymond James conference please contact a representative of Raymond James & Associates.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

