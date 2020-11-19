Fiserv Announces 60 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase 60 million shares of the company’s common stock, which is in addition to the shares remaining available under the company’s existing authorization.
Fiserv may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.
