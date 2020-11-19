Fiserv Announces 60 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase 60 million shares of the company’s common stock, which is in addition to the shares remaining available under the company’s existing authorization.

Fiserv may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.