 

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Re Function, a Profitable Rehabilitation Clinic Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:30  |  81   |   |   

$5.8 million in revenue and over 19% EBITDA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Re:Function Health Group Inc. (“Re:Function”), a leading rehabilitation clinic network, with 8 clinics and 37 specialists and allied health professionals.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “We are excited to close the acquisition of Re:Function and have already started working with the entire team. Through strategic M&A, we have acquired a number of already successful standalone healthcare solutions that combined, will create one transformative platform that emphasizes whole-person care. The integration of these solutions is already very much underway and already showing early beneficial results. I am extremely proud of our team for their diligence and focus in building the solid foundation which has enabled CloudMD to be a leader in the space.”

Re:Function is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation company built by like-minded health professionals offering superior patient focused care, with a longitudinal approach to healthcare delivery. Re:Function provides assessments for enterprise clients, insurers and corporations for long-term disability claims and return to work outcomes. CloudMD will integrate its telemedicine solutions throughout the clinics, layering on additional allied health and specialist functions to the platform. The practice is made up of four key rehabilitation pillars, Re:Build (physiotherapy), Re:Think (counselling), Re:View (medlegal consulting) and Re:Tool (vocational rehabilitation), and a team of specialists including: Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Kinesiologists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Counsellors.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to CloudMD as the Re:Function group of clinics generated approximately $5.8 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins exceeding 19% over the last fiscal year ending January, 2020.

Re:Function’s principle Directors, Ralph Cheesman and Mike Smith, both Occupational Therapists, will be joining CloudMD to lead the continued expansion of allied health services across North America, and together will provide a multidisciplinary, team-based approach to treatment.

Seite 1 von 3
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Re Function, a Profitable Rehabilitation Clinic Network $5.8 million in revenue and over 19% EBITDAVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software Company
17.11.20
CloudMD to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
12.11.20
CloudMD Launches Enterprise Health Solutions Division, Providing Employers with the Ability to Offer Personalized Healthcare Journeys
09.11.20
CloudMD Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Re: Function, a Profitable Rehabilitation Clinic Network
09.11.20
CloudMD Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $37.26 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
28.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness
26.10.20
CloudMD Closes U.S. Acquisitions of Benchmark Systems Inc. and First U.S Based Chronic Care Clinic
22.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire Medical Confidence Inc., a Revolutionary, Technology-based, Health Care Navigation Platform for Enterprise Clients
21.10.20
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on 91,000 Practicing Physicians and 10,000 Residents and Nurse Practitioners

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
35
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial