$5.8 million in revenue and over 19% EBITDA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Re:Function Health Group Inc. (“Re:Function”), a leading rehabilitation clinic network, with 8 clinics and 37 specialists and allied health professionals.



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “We are excited to close the acquisition of Re:Function and have already started working with the entire team. Through strategic M&A, we have acquired a number of already successful standalone healthcare solutions that combined, will create one transformative platform that emphasizes whole-person care. The integration of these solutions is already very much underway and already showing early beneficial results. I am extremely proud of our team for their diligence and focus in building the solid foundation which has enabled CloudMD to be a leader in the space.”

Re:Function is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation company built by like-minded health professionals offering superior patient focused care, with a longitudinal approach to healthcare delivery. Re:Function provides assessments for enterprise clients, insurers and corporations for long-term disability claims and return to work outcomes. CloudMD will integrate its telemedicine solutions throughout the clinics, layering on additional allied health and specialist functions to the platform. The practice is made up of four key rehabilitation pillars, Re:Build (physiotherapy), Re:Think (counselling), Re:View (medlegal consulting) and Re:Tool (vocational rehabilitation), and a team of specialists including: Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists, Kinesiologists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists and Counsellors.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to CloudMD as the Re:Function group of clinics generated approximately $5.8 million in revenues with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins exceeding 19% over the last fiscal year ending January, 2020.

Re:Function’s principle Directors, Ralph Cheesman and Mike Smith, both Occupational Therapists, will be joining CloudMD to lead the continued expansion of allied health services across North America, and together will provide a multidisciplinary, team-based approach to treatment.