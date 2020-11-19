Kintavar Completes Field Work on Wabash Copper-Silver Project and Starts a 27km IP Survey

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce that the trenching and sampling work at the Wabash Project for the 2020 season has been completed. The Corporation has now begun the Induced Polarization (IP) survey covering the main mineralized area. The Wabash Copper-Silver Project is located 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent in Quebec. Kintavar owns 100% of the 126 claims (7,266 hectares) with a 0.25% royalty applicable only on 6 of those claims.



“We have completed a first detailed exploration campaign at the Wabash project and the sudden late autumn warm weather provided a very fortunate extension to our field program. The team worked very hard to complete a very significant portion of the exploration program to give us a great opportunity to drill the Wabash project this winter. We expect results from the IP survey and the channel samples in the coming months which will be used to plan the next exploration steps on this very promising project. Based on the work completed we see significant potential to delineate mineralized zones of large volume.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.