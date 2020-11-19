Kintavar Completes Field Work on Wabash Copper-Silver Project and Starts a 27km IP Survey
MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce that
the trenching and sampling work at the Wabash Project for the 2020 season has been completed. The Corporation has now begun the Induced Polarization (IP) survey covering the main mineralized area.
The Wabash Copper-Silver Project is located 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent in Quebec. Kintavar owns 100% of the 126 claims (7,266 hectares) with a 0.25%
royalty applicable only on 6 of those claims.
“We have completed a first detailed exploration campaign at the Wabash project and the sudden late autumn warm weather provided a very fortunate extension to our field program. The team worked very hard to complete a very significant portion of the exploration program to give us a great opportunity to drill the Wabash project this winter. We expect results from the IP survey and the channel samples in the coming months which will be used to plan the next exploration steps on this very promising project. Based on the work completed we see significant potential to delineate mineralized zones of large volume.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.
Trenching
A total of 8 trenches for a cumulative length of approximately 250m were completed during the late October to beginning of November program at the Cloutier-Lapointe area. Channel sampling was then completed only at 3 of the trenches for over 45m combined in the time available due to the weather conditions. Channel sampling will continue in the spring and summer 2021. In addition, 64 grab samples were collected, in that short period, on the trenches, old blast pits dating back to 1916 and 1936, and in the surrounding areas. Mineralization, predominantly in paragneiss and some in the marble units as well, has been observed at all the trenches. The trenches, which are generally trending East-West, are mineralized at both ends. An extension of the trenches or a drilling program would be required in 2021 to identify the full extension of the mineralized sedimentary package. The main paragneiss unit, N – NNW strike with a 35° to 45° dip to the E, has only been worked on in the Cloutier-Lapointe area although it is expected to repeat several times on the property due to folding as observed in historical regional mapping and airborne geophysics (see Figure 1 – regional map in the top right). This current program focused on the copper mineralization but zinc, manganese and other metal anomalies, which were discovered in 2020, will be further investigated in 2021.
0 Kommentare