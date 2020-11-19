 

Plus Products Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced it will report its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on November 23, 2020.

Conference Call Details

At 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 2:00 pm Pacific Time the same day (November 23, 2020) the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: (866) 220-4156

Toll / International: (864) 663-5231

*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide conference ID: 1087279

Please dial-in or log-on to the webcast at least 15 minutes before the start of the call

The call will also be webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sqg6kpjg

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on the Company’s website at PlusProductsInc.com.

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Nate Pearson, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark
CEO & Co-founder
ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan
Investor Relations
blake@plusproducts.com
Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Mattio Communications
plus@mattio.com 

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


