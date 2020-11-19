Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after the market closes. Following the release, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its results.



Investors and analysts can participate on the conference call by dialing (800) 219-7052 or (574) 990-1029 and using conference ID #7382297. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/.