 

FTI Consulting Receives Procurement Success Award for New York City COVID-19 PPE Sourcing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 13:30  |  46   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm received the “Special Contribution Award 2020, Outstanding Contribution Award for COVID-19” at the Procurement Success Awards 2020.

The Procurement Success Awards are described as the top-level procurement award ceremony in the Asia Pacific region. FTI Consulting was recognized for its global effort, working directly with the Office of the Mayor of the City of New York and suppliers in China, to deliver personal protective equipment to New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm helped identify a large pool of suppliers and developed a shortlist of qualified vendors based on product quality, reputation, certification, scalability, price and on-site visits to the facilities.

In addition to the sourcing, logistics and regulatory components, FTI Consulting leveraged its expertise to help expand New York City’s warehouse network. The team refined stockpile targets based on projected needs and daily burn rates and provided ongoing analytics around specific hospital data, vendor performance, market trends, price fluctuations and spend details. By refreshing and reimagining the city’s inventory system, the team ensured that proper equipment was available, identifiable and ultimately delivered to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the award, Bill He, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Business Transformation practice in Asia at FTI Consulting, said, “We are pleased that we were able to leverage our logistics and procurement expertise across the global FTI Consulting platform to help deliver the necessary protective equipment to frontline workers as they battled the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


