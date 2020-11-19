FTI Consulting Receives Procurement Success Award for New York City COVID-19 PPE Sourcing

The Procurement Success Awards are described as the top-level procurement award ceremony in the Asia Pacific region. FTI Consulting was recognized for its global effort, working directly with the Office of the Mayor of the City of New York and suppliers in China, to deliver p ersonal p rotective e quipment to New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm helped identify a large pool of suppliers and developed a shortlist of qualified vendors based on product quality, reputation, certification, scalability, price and on-site visits to the facilities.

In addition to the sourcing, logistics and regulatory components, FTI Consulting leveraged its expertise to help expand New York City’s warehouse network. The team refined stockpile targets based on projected needs and daily burn rates and provided ongoing analytics around specific hospital data, vendor performance, market trends, price fluctuations and spend details. By refreshing and reimagining the city’s inventory system, the team ensured that proper equipment was available, identifiable and ultimately delivered to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the award, Bill He, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Business Transformation practice in Asia at FTI Consulting, said, “We are pleased that we were able to leverage our logistics and procurement expertise across the global FTI Consulting platform to help deliver the necessary protective equipment to frontline workers as they battled the COVID-19 pandemic.”

