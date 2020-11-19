Citi Named World’s Best Foreign Exchange Bank by Global Finance

Citi has been named the World’s Best Foreign Exchange Bank by Global Finance magazine. In addition, Citi received top honors across a number of global and regional award categories, full list as follows:

Best Bank Platform (Overall)

Most Innovative Bank Platform

Best Platform for Corporates

Best Big-Picture View of Positions

Country Awards

Argentina

Mexico

United States

Uruguay

“Citi has a long standing and successful FX franchise,” said Itay Tuchman, Global Head of FX. “Our global network has established us as a market leader in FX and provides us unrivalled insight into global FX markets.”

“We’re very proud of the recognitions received which is a testament of our ongoing efforts to deliver the best solutions to our clients, both at a global and regional level,” said Flavio Figueiredo, Global Head, Rates and Currencies Corporate Sales. “We will continue to build on our success and offer best in class FX solutions.”

Criteria for choosing the Foreign Exchange Providers Award winners included transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. Global Finance also considered bank submissions, input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

