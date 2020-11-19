Eezy Plc -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 19 November 2020 at 15:00

Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the second earning period of the plan

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved to amend the terms of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees due to the significant changes in the company’s business environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the long-term incentive plan will be amended by extending the duration of the long-term incentive plan by one year until 2025 and adding a new earning period. The establishment of the long-term incentive plan has been announced on 18 December 2019.