 

Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the second earning period of the plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Eezy Plc  --  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  --  19 November 2020 at 15:00

Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the second earning period of the plan

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved to amend the terms of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees due to the significant changes in the company’s business environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the long-term incentive plan will be amended by extending the duration of the long-term incentive plan by one year until 2025 and adding a new earning period. The establishment of the long-term incentive plan has been announced on 18 December 2019.

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has resolved on the second earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees. The second earning period is 13 months, starting on 1 December 2020, and ending on 31 December 2021. The reward criteria for the second earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s revenue and operating profit. There are eight participants in the long-term incentive plan’s second earning period.

A maximum of 179,091 reward shares could be awarded for the second earning period. The value of the maximum reward at the average share price on the trading day preceding this stock exchange release would be approximately EUR 864 thousand.

Eezy Plc
Board of Directors


Further information:

Sami Asikainen
CEO
sami.asikainen@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the second earning period of the plan Eezy Plc  -  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  -  19 November 2020 at 15:00 Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the duration of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company and on the second earning period of the plan …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...