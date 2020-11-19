BeyondSpring Announces Pricing of Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 7,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be approximately $75.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,125,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the commercialization of plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 3, 2020 and became effective on November 12, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.