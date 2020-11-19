 

BeyondSpring Announces Pricing of Ordinary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 7,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be approximately $75.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 1,125,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support the commercialization of plinabulin, continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 3, 2020 and became effective on November 12, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

Seite 1 von 3
BeyondSpring Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeyondSpring Announces Pricing of Ordinary Shares NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of its public …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
BeyondSpring Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
17.11.20
BeyondSpring Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
16.11.20
BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 Registrational Trial of Plinabulin in Combination with Pegfilgrastim for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
13.11.20
BeyondSpring to Present Corporate Overview at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
13.11.20
BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Seed Therapeutics, Announces Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Lilly