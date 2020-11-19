Bionano Genomics and its Users Present the Saphyr System for Optical Genome Mapping and Various Advancements in Clinical Variant Detection at AMP 2020
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that the performance and application of its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping are being showcased
at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), being held virtually at amp20.amp.org from November
16-20. AMP is widely recognized as the preeminent scientific society dedicated to advancing the clinical practice, science and excellence of molecular and genomic laboratory medicine. With over
2,500 members in over 50 countries working in the field of molecular pathology, its annual meeting is considered the prime event for presenting advances and technological innovations in molecular
diagnostics to pathologists, laboratory directors and clinical professionals.
The Annual Meeting of AMP carries an educational component that teaches pathologists and laboratory professionals about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time at the meeting this year, Bionano optical genome mapping was taught as a technique in molecular pathology in the Get AMPed! Virtual Course on testing modalities for genome structure analysis along with current standard of care methods such as karyotyping, FISH and microarray analysis.
In other sections of the conference, the application of the Saphyr system in a growing number of clinical applications is being showcased in a Corporate Workshop presented by Bionano and in a poster presentation. These events cover the recent progress in applying Saphyr to an expanding array of diseases, including repeat expansion disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Fragile-X syndrome, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and a variety of other complex genetic disorders and heme malignancies.
Below is a listing of presentations at AMP 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:
Updates and Case Studies in Molecular Pathology – Get AMPed!
Virtual Course
Sunday, November 15, 2020 – 12:30 pm - 12:55 pm
Testing Modalities to Look at Genome Structure: Conventional Cytogenetics, FISH and Chromosomal Microarray Analysis
Yassmine Akkari, Ph.D., Legacy Health
AMP Corporate Workshop
November 16-20, 2020 – On-Demand
Next Generation Cytogenomics: High Resolution Structural Variation Detection by Optical Mapping
Alex Hastie, Ph.D., Vice President Clinical Affairs, Bionano Genomics
