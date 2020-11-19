Bionano Genomics and its Users Present the Saphyr System for Optical Genome Mapping and Various Advancements in Clinical Variant Detection at AMP 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that the performance and application of its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping are being showcased at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), being held virtually at amp20.amp.org from November 16-20. AMP is widely recognized as the preeminent scientific society dedicated to advancing the clinical practice, science and excellence of molecular and genomic laboratory medicine. With over 2,500 members in over 50 countries working in the field of molecular pathology, its annual meeting is considered the prime event for presenting advances and technological innovations in molecular diagnostics to pathologists, laboratory directors and clinical professionals.



The Annual Meeting of AMP carries an educational component that teaches pathologists and laboratory professionals about novel and emerging methods in molecular pathology. For the first time at the meeting this year, Bionano optical genome mapping was taught as a technique in molecular pathology in the Get AMPed! Virtual Course on testing modalities for genome structure analysis along with current standard of care methods such as karyotyping, FISH and microarray analysis.