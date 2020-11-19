Field Trip Health Ltd. and WHOOP announce partnership to measure effect of psychedelic therapies on physiology and mental health

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP, OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, and WHOOP , the human performance company, today announced a partnership whereby Field Trip will be using WHOOP Strap 3.0 to measure the biometric effects of Field Trip’s psychedelic therapies.

Field Trip, which is opening Field Trip Health centers across North America and Europe for the delivery of psychedelic therapies, plans to conduct an observational study to assess whether Field Trip’s ketamine-assisted therapies, which have demonstrated significant efficacy in treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and PTSD, translate into improvements in physical health through a variety of biometric measures collected via WHOOP Strap 3.0 including heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and overall sleep quality. Field Trip procured WHOOP products and access to additional data insights via a research partnership and enterprise program.

“The clinical results from our first three centers in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, as determined by validated mental health measures, have been extremely positive. We have noted a significant reduction in depressive symptoms from severe or moderately severe to mild or non-existent, along with reduction in anxiety and trauma related symptoms,” said Dr. Ryan Yermus, Field Trip’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Through this partnership with WHOOP and the observational study we will be conducting, we expect to find that these improvements in mental health correlate strongly to improvements in a person’s biometrics as well.”

The initial focus of the study will be on military veterans who seek ketamine-assisted therapies through Field Trip’s Basecamp program, a treatment program designed specifically for military veterans and people in high-intensity professions such as front line medical workers, police and firefighters. Military veterans experience post-traumatic stress at significantly higher rates than the general population, which may be a result of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) from exposure to blast waves from explosives.