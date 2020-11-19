 

Leone Asset Management’s Subsidiary JP Anderson Signs MOU

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

LARGO, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) Subsidiary JP Anderson, Ltd. announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ken Davidson Agricultural Development and Construction Company, Ltd., in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

The MOU agreement between the two parties is to undertake the business of quarrying, leading to the crushing of stone for infrastructure development in Sierra Leone and other countries in West Africa.  JP Anderson will be operating a 65-acre quarry location near the Capitol City of Freetown in Sierra Leone.  The quarry location has well in excess of one billion US dollars in crushable stone and the agreement is in place for 25 years. The parties anticipate to begin operation in the first quarter of 2021.

James Price, Chairman and CEO of Leone Asset, stated, “This is an extraordinary opportunity for Leone Asset.  The country of Sierra Leone is going through tremendous infrastructure development with constant growth of road and bridge construction as well as a new airport and a six mile long bridge from the Lungi airport into Freetown. 

We anticipate to begin operations with a 350 ton per hour crushing plant and operating six days per week with two eight hour shifts daily.

This opportunity and corporate expansion will add tremendous share-holder value and will allow Leone Asset to participate with Sierra Leone and other sub-sahara countries with some of the World’s largest infrastructure development over the next fifty years.” 

About Leone Asset Management 

Leone Asset Management, Inc., is a multi-national, multi-industry conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in Health and Wellness, Media & Communications, Infrastructure development, agriculture management and mining exploration. For additional information, please visit www.leoneasset.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matter that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

James Price

JPrice@LeoneAsset.com

727-581-1500


Leone Asset Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leone Asset Management’s Subsidiary JP Anderson Signs MOU LARGO, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) Subsidiary JP Anderson, Ltd. announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ken Davidson Agricultural …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...