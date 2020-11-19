 

Century Global Commodities Corporation Completes Acquisition of Joint Venture Interests of WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  67   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) has completed its previously announced acquisition from WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited (“WISCO ADI”), a 23.5% shareholder of Century, of WISCO ADI’s joint venture interests in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake iron ore projects (the “Joint Venture Interests”) in exchange for net cash consideration of $1.17 million (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition was completed through the facilities of the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchanges (the “Shanghai United Exchange”).

As a result of the completion of the Acquisition, Century’s joint venture agreements with WISCO ADI for Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake iron ore projects have been terminated and Century is now the owner of a 100% interest in each of these projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries. In addition, Century and WISCO ADI have agreed not to pursue any joint venture for the Duncan Lake iron ore project. WISCO ADI continues to be the owner of 23,197,768 common shares of the Company, representing 23.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Century. Additional details of the Acquisition are included in Century’s news release dated November 2, 2020.

Sandy Chim, CEO of Century commented:  “We are very pleased with the completion of the transaction, which will consolidate 100% interests of our joint ventures with our strategic partner, Baowu, to allow Century the full flexibility to advance our iron projects, particularly our flag ship Joyce Lake project, at a time when the iron ore market has been performing very well for a couple of years. In addition, the Acquisition has substantially increased our liquidity and the balance sheet position with the consolidation of our Attikamagen and Sunny Lake project subsidiaries.

We would also take this opportunity to thank Baowu, who will continue to be our important strategic partner and shareholder holding approximately 23.5% of the Company, for all the support over the years and going forward. We look forward to creating great value with these newly consolidated assets for them and all our shareholders of the Company.”

About Century

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of iron ore projects of extensive multi-billion tonne resources in Canada mostly from its own discoveries. It has also other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration and a well-established food distribution business in Hong Kong (Century Food).

Seite 1 von 2
Century Global Commodities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Global Commodities Corporation Completes Acquisition of Joint Venture Interests of WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake Projects TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) has completed its previously announced acquisition from WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited (“WISCO ADI”), a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million
Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
A Change on Its Board of Directors
02.11.20
Century Global Commodities Corporation Announces Offer to Acquire Joint Venture Interests of WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake Projects