The Millennium Group Announces Global Expansion with a London UK Office

According to TMG President Timothy Kerner, "TMG's expansion into London demonstrates the value that our firm brings to the Office Services outsourcing marketplace. Expansion in the midst of a pandemic demonstrates our steadfast financial strength and allows existing clients and new customers the ability to capitalize on our premier delivery brand."

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Group (TMG), Where Service Matters, a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise, and leader in Mail, Print and related Office Support Services Outsourcing across North America, announces its global expansion today with the opening of a London, England office serving the European marketplace. TMG Office Services UK, LTD will expand upon The Millennium Group's 36 years of success in North America.

Joining TMG and heading up its European expansion will be Damien Webb, UK and EMEA Business Development Specialist. Damien has over twenty (20) years of experience providing enterprise solutions and services, specifically in working on Document and Data-focused processes. He specializes in Digital Transformation & Automation Technologies including; Digital Mailrooms, AI Data/Document Classification & Data Capture, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Workflow, Scanning (distributed, centralized and mobile capture), Outsourced Digitation, Outbound Print and Print Management, as well as Onsite Managed services.

The Millennium Group delivers proven results for clients with its' Where Service Matters professionals by modernizing operations, introducing new technologies, utilizing strategic partnerships, delivering excellent customer service, and executing with strong leadership. TMG will continue to integrate its customer-focused services on the global stage to deliver client-based office services outsourcing solutions, including digital mail and its contactless delivery platform.

"London is one of the most innovative places in the world, making it an ideal location to expand our global presence and further establish the 'Where Service Matters' brand. TMG has seen record growth over the past years, and we are dedicated to creating a modern and unparalleled experience for our clients within the UK and EMEA," said Frank Farnacci, Executive Vice President, TMG.

"I am excited to be part of The Millennium Group, whose office services business has successfully made its U.S. mark by putting customers first and supporting businesses on their transformation journeys," said Damien Webb. He further stated, "I look forward to the opportunity to work with this world-class team to take the commercial business to the next level."

For more information, contact Pamela Sajnani at psajnani@TMGOfficeServices.com or The Millennium Group at https://www.tmgofficeservices.com/contact.

About The Millennium Group: The Millennium Group, Where Service Matters, a Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprise, is a widely recognized provider of Integrated Office & Facilities Management, Mail and Print Services Outsourcing to business enterprises across the U.S., Canada and London. Our experts create customized solutions that help clients drive greater cost efficiencies, optimize resources, and improve productivity while optimizing service delivery in Office, Mail, and Print Outsourcing. TMG supports hundreds of contracted office management clients including numerous leading global brands. It also operates a digital print, and mail manufacturing facility in the U.S. Learn more: http://www.tmgofficeservices.com/