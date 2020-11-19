 

FIS Tops Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings for Sixth Straight Year

For the sixth year in a row, financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has placed first in the Chartis RiskTech100.

Compiled by leading research and analysis firm Chartis Research, the RiskTech100 is an annual ranking of the world’s top 100 providers of risk and compliance technology. In addition to being ranked as the top provider in 2020, FIS also won in the categories of Functionality, Market Presence, Insurance, Trading & Capital Markets, Actuarial Modeling & Insurance Risk, Front Office Risk Management and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

“FIS continues to lead in innovative technology that helps organizations mitigate risk and stay ahead of rapidly changing regulatory requirements,” said Mark Feeley, Global Brand Director at Chartis Research.

“The pandemic has added a new dimension of risk to the growing set of challenges being faced by financial organizations around the world,” said Martin Boyd, president of Capital Market Solutions at FIS. “FIS continues to make significant investments in bringing to market leading-edge, integrated risk management solutions across our Banking, Merchant and Capital Markets businesses to help firms stay ahead of these challenges and thrive in a complex risk and regulatory environment.”

FIS was recently named a category leader by Chartis for its insurance risk solutions and credit value adjustment solutions.

To read the full Chartis RiskTech100 report, visit Chartis’ website.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

