Novocure Announces 43 Presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at Society for Neuro-Oncology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 43 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields will be featured at the Society for Neuro-Oncology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting on November 19 through November 21. The presentations include two oral presentations and cover a broad and growing range of topics, with 36 of the 43 presentations prepared by external authors.

Data from EF-19, a post-approval registry study of Tumor Treating Fields in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), supporting results from Novocure’s EF-11 phase 3 pivotal trial in recurrent GBM and confirming the effectiveness and safety of Tumor Treating Fields as a monotherapy.

Therapeutic implications of conditional vulnerabilities caused by Tumor Treating Fields exposure in novel combination therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and brain metastases from NSCLC. Study results suggest that the combination of cisplatin and etoposide together with Tumor Treating Fields may be beneﬁcial for NSCLC patients and patients with brain metastases from NSCLC.

Highlighted topics among poster presentations include the TRIDENT study evaluating Tumor Treating Fields in combination with radiation therapy and temozolomide, long-term survival in GBM patients after Tumor Treating Fields therapy, Tumor Treating Fields in combination with immunotherapy, a subgroup analysis of the EF-14 trial focusing on efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields in elderly patients, optimizing use of Tumor Treating Fields during Covid-19, and safety and quality of life of GBM patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields in China.

“From our first presentation at the SNO Annual Meeting in 2008 to today, we and our external partners have shared nearly 300 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields, strengthening our foundational understanding of our therapy and our science every year,” said Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer. “It remains an honor for us to participate and engage with our scientific colleagues at one of the most important neuro-oncology conferences worldwide. We look forward to gathering virtually to share our work and learn from our partners.”

Oral Presentations

(Abstract #: CBIO-01) Therapeutic implications of conditional vulnerabilities caused by Tumor Treating Fields exposure in novel combination therapies for non-small cell lung cancer and brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer. N, Karanam, M. Story. (Experimental and Translation Sciences Session I)