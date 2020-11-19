Fiverr Announces Expansion into Latin America with Launches in Brazil and Mexico

“Skilled and talented professionals exist everywhere and providing opportunities for everyone is part of Fiverr’s purpose. Expanding our geographic footprint continues to be a top priority for Fiverr, and we believe there is a great opportunity in the Brazilian and Mexican markets,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “By offering users in both countries local payment solutions and the ability to communicate and interact in their native language, not only are we providing a better platform experience, but it will also help drive more efficient buyer acquisition and conversion.”

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced that it has expanded its international footprint to Latin America, with launches in both Brazil and Mexico. This follows successful entries Fiverr made into a number of markets in Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Portugal.

Fiverr has already seen positive signals in Brazil. With small businesses making up 96% of Brazilian companies, there is a large opportunity to increase brand awareness and subsequently bring new customers to the platform. Fiverr is not only launching in Portuguese but also offering local payment options for buyers in the form of Boleto and Reis. Moreover, localizing the platform for the Brazilian market gives skilled professionals there the ability to take talents that they may have and monetize them, safely, through digital work. In the past year, Fiverr saw a 137% increase in new freelance registrations coming from Brazil.

Mexico is also a country wherein Fiverr has been strong in the past, but sees further opportunity by creating a local language site and offering local payment solutions. In Mexico, buyers will be able to pay with Mexican Peso and a newly established partnership will allow them to pay with cash at Oxxo, Mexico’s leading convenience store chain. This opens an important channel for Fiverr to reach millions of people in a country where many transactions are made in cash. Freelancing is also a growing trend in Mexico - during Q3 2020, Fiverr saw a 109% year-over-year increase in freelancers joining the platform.

