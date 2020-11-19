Community Bank System, Inc. Elects Susan E. Skerritt as New Independent Director

Ms. Skerritt’s election expands the Company’s Board to 13 Directors, 12 of whom are independent. Ms. Skerritt was also appointed to the Board of Directors of Community Bank, N.A., the Company’s wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Board has determined that Ms. Skerritt is a qualified financial expert and she will serve on the Board’s Audit and Compliance Committee and the Risk Committee.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) announced today the election of Susan E. Skerritt to its Board of Directors as a new independent director. Ms. Skerritt has extensive experience in banking and financial services, having served in leadership positions at premier banking institutions, including Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, and RBC U.S. Group Holdings LLC. Ms. Skerritt is currently a Senior Advisor with Promontory Financial Group, an IBM company that provides consulting services to financial institutions on regulatory, governance, and risk management matters.

“We are pleased to welcome Susan Skerritt as a new independent director to the Board of Directors of Community Bank System, Inc. and Community Bank, N.A.,” said Sally A. Steele, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her decades of experience in leadership roles at high caliber banking institutions will be a tremendous asset to the Board and we look forward to her contributions in the areas of operational, financial and regulatory matters. Her appointment reflects the Board’s continued focus on enhancing the Board’s depth of experience and diversity to ensure an appropriate level of expertise and perspective to provide effective oversight of the Company and its subsidiaries.”

Mark E. Tryniski, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Adding Susan to our Board of Directors is an exceptional win for our organization. She brings a wealth of banking and financial industry knowledge and leadership skills and her perspective will assist us in continuing to deliver exceptional returns to our shareholders.”

Over the course of the last 35 years, she has served in various executive leadership positions, including serving as Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Deutsche Bank’s U.S. commercial banking entity from 2016 to 2018. Previously at Deutsche Bank, she led the transaction banking businesses in North and South America, and also led the global correspondent banking business. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Ms. Skerritt spent seven years at Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. where she served as an Executive Vice President in a variety of increasingly important roles in cash management, trade finance and securities servicing businesses, including co-leading the acquisition and integration of the JPMorgan Corporate Trust business. She also served as an executive member of the Board of Directors of Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. Earlier in her career she held various leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Treasury Strategies, Inc., Ernst & Young and Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company.