Veteran Software Executive Rajesh “Nat” Natarajan Joins RingCentral to Lead Product and Engineering

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Nat Natarajan will join the company as its Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering. Natarajan, who joins from Ancestry where he was Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, will be responsible for leadership of RingCentral’s products, engineering, cloud operations, IT, and security teams.

Nat Natarajan, courtesy of RingCentral

Natarajan brings more than 20 years of experience as a global operations, product, technology, and organizational leader. He has a reputation for developing highly innovative products, building successful and high-performing teams, and spearheading results-driven transformational change. As Executive Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ancestry, Natarajan led a team responsible for product development, engineering, data science and technology strategy and implementation. He led the company’s digital transformation, increasing the pace of innovation and moving Ancestry’s 23+ petabytes of data to the cloud, unlocking Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to deliver smart, personalized experiences to millions of customers globally.

Prior to Ancestry, Natarajan was Senior Vice President, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Intuit’s TurboTax, where he was responsible for product innovation that included driving broad customer adoption of their mobile apps. He was also the company’s Chief Information Security and Fraud Officer, where he led the development of the companywide vision and strategy for information security. Before Intuit, Natarajan held multiple senior roles at PayPal, including Vice President of Global Product Development and Vice President of Platform Engineering and Operations.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Nat to RingCentral. Nat brings deep product and technology expertise combined with a customer-centric approach that aligns perfectly with our philosophy at RingCentral and the opportunity ahead supporting a world of ‘Work from Anywhere,’” said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. “RingCentral has always had a clear focus on bringing the latest communications innovation to enterprises globally. Nat brings deep expertise in cloud computing, security, and reaching communities and users at scale. His experience and product leadership at Ancestry, Intuit and PayPal, where user-centric innovation velocity was critical in making a difference to people every day, is a great asset for the innovation journey ahead at RingCentral.”