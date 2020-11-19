 

Walgreens Reinvents Nation’s Largest Health and Wellbeing-centered Loyalty Program with myWalgreens to Offer Customers Many More Benefits

19.11.2020, 14:00   

Walgreens today announced the launch of myWalgreens, a complete reinvention of its customer loyalty program to offer customers extensive new benefits, including the fastest same-day retail pickup offering available today*. Customers can now shop online and on a fully-redesigned mobile app for health and wellness items, and then pick them up in the store, curbside or at the drive-thru in as little as 30 minutes.**

Walgreens pickup at curbside (Photo: Business Wire)

Walgreens has the nation’s largest health and wellbeing-centered customer loyalty program, with more than 100 million members. It’s now easier than ever for its members to stay well, shop conveniently and save money and time seamlessly across more than 9,000 stores, Walgreens.com and the mobile app.

The new benefits are in addition to many others already offered by Walgreens. These include an at-home delivery service through DoorDash and Postmates and a Prescription Savings Club with up to 80 percent off cash retail prices.

myWalgreens members can sign up quickly and easily for no cost, and will now receive:

  • One percent Walgreens Cash rewards storewide
  • Five percent Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products
  • “Only for you” exclusive deals

Additionally, the mobile app now features a broad range of health and wellness services for customers and patients, including a 24/7 pharmacy chat, access to find and book medical care and vaccination appointments, personalized health and wellness advice, real-time flu alerts and more. The previous version of the app is already very popular, and has been downloaded more than 65 million times.

“As America’s community pharmacy, Walgreens is delivering an unparalleled experience to help customers and patients manage their health and wellbeing during the most severe health crisis of our lifetimes,” said John Standley, Walgreens president. “As always, our more than 25,000 community pharmacists remain at the core of our offering. Our pharmacists and patient care teams do far more than just filling prescriptions – they provide trusted advice, personalized support and a vast range of services.”

