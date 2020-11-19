 

FedEx Express Strengthens Operations and Services with Opening of New Ramp at Ontario International Airport

19.11.2020   

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced today the opening of its new state-of-the-art ramp operation located at Ontario International Airport in Ontario, Calif. The opening comes before what’s expected to be a record-setting holiday shipping season and is part of the company’s plan to increase operational efficiencies and to meet growing customer demands.

“The opening of our new FedEx Express Ontario ramp positions our operations and services to efficiently handle the growing e-commerce volume coming out of Southern California and strengthens our competitive position in the market,” said Richard W. Smith, Regional President of The Americas and EVP of Global Support, FedEx Express. “FedEx launched operations at Ontario International Airport 33 years ago, and we’re proud to have reached this new milestone as we continue to transform our network for what’s next.”

The 59.5-acre site includes a 251,000-square-foot, two-story facility with an automated sort of up to 12,000 packages per hour, including more than 2,700 non-conveyable shipments. The facility will staff 490 team members and includes nine wide-body aircraft gates, 14 feeder aircraft gates and 18 truck docks.

About FedEx Express

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $71 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

