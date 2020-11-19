 

Wiley Broadens Access to Knewton Alta in Mathematics

From the 2020 American Mathematical Association of Two Year Colleges conference, John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB) today announced it will broaden access to its Knewton Alta Foundations of Math course that covers the entire developmental math curriculum – content that is critical for learners to advance in their future academic and professional achievements.

Beginning in May 2021, the Knewton Alta Foundations of Math course will be freely available to students whose higher ed institution has adopted Knewton Alta for a developmental and gateway math & statistics sequence. The Foundations course can be used to support a prerequisite or corequisite developmental curriculum. Beginning today, Wiley will also offer a new, self-paced Knewton Alta Foundations of Math Self-Study course for all learners in need of support as they prepare for a new math course, math placement exam, or refine their skills after some time away from the discipline.

“At Wiley, our goal is to improve access to high quality education and empower learners to enter the fields that are driving our global economy forward,” said Matt Leavy, Executive Vice President, Wiley in Education Publishing. “We believe technology has the potential to transform what’s possible in education. Platforms, like Knewton Alta, can teach complex subjects like calculus and statistics in a way that better enables students and clears the path for long-term success – putting achievement within reach for all students.”

Success in a gateway math or statistics course is one of the biggest predictors of overall college success, yet math remains a significant obstacle to degree completion and equitable outcomes for millions of students, according to Mathematical Association of America; and research from the National Center of Education Statistics shows many students enrolled in these courses do not complete them leading to unmet learning outcomes, changed career paths, and often accumulating education debt. The research also shows the issue is more prevalent for Black and Latino students, who leave programs at far higher rates than their white peers.

“Students of color and those who live in poverty often do not have equal access to the educational resources needed to succeed in college, particularly those enrolling in mathematics and statistics courses. Wiley is addressing a largely unmet need in underserved communities by helping disadvantaged learners effectively marry preparation with opportunity,” said Donald Doane, Co-Founder, Black Learners Matter. “It’s truly exciting to see this transformative technology being used to tangibly improve learning outcomes for the students who need it most.”

Wiley’s Knewton Alta is expertly designed with adaptive learning technology to deliver a personalized learning experience that is more affordable and accessible, and improves student outcomes in math, statistics, economics, and chemistry. With the company’s acquisition of Knewton Alta last year, Wiley continues to be a source of tech-enabled content, platforms and services that together help learners achieve their goals in new and powerful ways. Today’s announcement reinforces Wiley’s commitment to accelerate the success of today’s learners, educators, and institutions.

For more information, please visit Wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

