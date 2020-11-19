AtriCure to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.
Conference Dates: Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday December 3, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator Synergy Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005147/en/
