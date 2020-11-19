Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations at WORLDSymposium2021

Cyclo Therapeutics will make both a platform presentation (pre-taped with opportunity for live Q and A with the audience) and a poster presentation (with availability for discussion at a prescribed time) with data from two clinical trials. Exact timing for each presentation has not yet been determined by the organizers. Updates on timing of each presentation will be posted to the Cyclo Therapeutics website.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol Cyclo) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) today announced that the company will present on its clinical and drug development program for the orphan drug, Trappsol Cyclo, at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium2021, a leading medical and scientific conference for professionals working to advance understanding and treatments for lysosomal storage diseases, including NPC. Cyclo Therapeutics’ proposals to present at the conference were accepted after scientific and medical review. The conference will be held virtually between February 8–12, 2021.

Caroline Hastings, MD, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, California, Principal Investigator, will present data on safety and mechanism of action from the completed Phase I clinical trial using the company’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol Cyclo, administered intravenously, in patients 18 years and older. Dr. Hastings, a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, is also the first physician in the United States to use this class of drug and specifically Cyclo Therapeutics’ product on a compassionate use basis in NPC patients. Her work paved the way for the present drug development program at Cyclo Therapeutics in NPC.

Julian Raiman, MD, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, United Kingdom, Principal Investigator, will present interim data on safety and efficacy from the Phase I/II trial underway in the UK, Sweden and Israel using Trappsol Cyclo in NPC patients aged 2 and older.

Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, the company’s Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, is a co-author of both presentations.

Presentation Details:

Poster presentation: “Update on Phase I study to evaluate the single- and multiple-dose pharmacokinetics of intravenous Trappsol Cyclo (HPβCD) in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC-1) and the effects of dosing upon biomarkers of NPC disease. Caroline Hastings, MD; Benny Liu, MD (Alameda Health System and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital), Alan Boyd, MD (Boyd Consultants, UK) and Sharon Hrynkow PhD.