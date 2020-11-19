 

Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Cowen 7th Annual Networking Summit
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived at investor.keysight.com for all events, except for the Cowen 7th Annual Networking Summit.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

