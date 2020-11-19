Diversified Healthcare Trust Communities Receive National Recognition

“In light of the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are extremely pleased to have 30 of our communities managed by Five Star Senior Living recognized for providing exemplary resident safety and care,” said Jennifer Francis , President and Chief Operating Officer. “We strongly believe that Five Star prioritizing the well-being of current and prospective residents while providing an exceptional resident experience is critical to our residents and communities during these unprecedented times. Further, we believe that best-in-class recognition such as those received for these communities helps to reassert confidence in our senior living platform and in Five Star, which is paramount as we move forward.”

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is pleased to announce that U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, has recognized 30 communities within DHC’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segment in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes”. The list of the country’s best short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facilities reflects comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors including COVID-19 management, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control protocols.

This year, the list was updated to include a patient summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements. U.S. News and World Report also offers advice on choosing a community amidst the pandemic. All measures used by U.S. News and World Report were derived from publicly available data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of August 2020. For more information regarding the methodology of the ratings, please click here. A full list of the Diversified Healthcare Trust communities managed by Five Star Senior Living Inc. featured on this year’s report include:

Pueblo Norte Senior Living Community (Arizona)

The Forum at Desert Harbor (Arizona)

The Gardens of Scottsdale (Arizona)

Remington Club Health Center (California)

La Villa Grande Care Center (Colorado)

Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (Colorado)

Five Star Foulk Manor North (Delaware)

Forwood Manor (Delaware)

Millcroft (Delaware)

Shipley Manor (Delaware)

Barrington Terrace at Boynton Beach (Florida)

Forum at Deer Creek (Florida)

Park Summit at Coral Springs (Florida)

Stratford Court of Palm Harbor (Florida)

The Court at Palm Aire (Florida)

Savannah Square Health Center (Georgia)

Church Creek (Illinois)

Forum at The Crossing (Indiana)

Meadowood Health Pavilion (Indiana)

The Forum at Overland Park (Kansas)

The Forum at Brookside (Kentucky)

Leisure Park Health Center (New Jersey)

The Montebello on Academy (New Mexico)

Healthcare Center at The Forum (Ohio)

Myrtle Beach Manor (South Carolina)

Healthcare Center at The Forum at Park Lane (Texas)

The Forum at Lincoln Heights (Texas)

The Forum at Memorial Woods Healthcare Center (Texas)

The Gardens of Bellaire (Texas)

Mitchell Manor – West Allis (Wisconsin)

