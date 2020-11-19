Field Roast’s Chao Creamery More than Doubles Walmart Distribution

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co (“Field Roast”), announced today that its portfolio of Chao Creamery dairy-free cheeses is now available at over 18,000 retail locations nationwide. Following this fall’s launch of five new Chao Creamery flavors and forms, Walmart more than doubled its distribution of the product line to more than 2,000 store locations and added the new Creamy Original Shreds and Mexican Style Blend Shreds.

Field Roast's Chao Creamery cheese varieties are now available at more than 18,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Meijer, HEB, Safeway and Ahold. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chao Creamery has grown 35% year over year and is significantly outpacing others in the category,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods. “It’s been rewarding to see how Chao lovers are experimenting with our new products in the kitchen, and I’m excited to make these products even more accessible for new and existing fans alike.”

For three consecutive years, Chao Creamery Creamy Original Slices have held the #1 spot for plant-based cheese slice variety in U.S. retail with a dollar sales volume landing 39% higher than the second most popular plant-based cheese slice option, and for a great reason.1 The dairy-free cheese slices’ unique flavor profile comes from its coconut-based ingredients and special fermented tofu ingredient, which combine to provide an unmatched buttery, umami bite.

With the growing distribution of Chao Creamery’s product line across produce and dairy aisles nationwide, consumers will have the opportunity to use the products they love for various occasions this holiday season, from a photo-worthy dairy-free cheese board featuring the newest Chao Blocks to a crowd-pleasing salad topped with Mexican Style Shreds.

In October, Field Roast first announced its Chao Creamery line extension and the debut of new flavors along with new forms of blocks and shreds. As consumer demand for the product grew, the new Chao products quickly found additional distribution in key retailers in the US. Through the end of this year, the Chao Creamery portfolio will begin to appear in either the produce aisle or the dairy aisle of new store locations, including Walmart, HEB, Meijer, Safeway and Ahold.

Field Roast believes the best dishes have yet to be discovered. Its portfolio of high-quality plant-based burgers, sausages, roasts, appetizers and entrees, in addition to its leading Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese products, are crafted for those who want to discover, indulge and share in bold taste experiences.

For more information on Field Roast, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

1 SATORI, SPINS, Total MULO + Natural Channel, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 10/4/20.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005424/en/