 

Tablo Hemodialysis Systems Deployed to Guam Hospitals by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Emergency Response

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the deployment of 15 Tablo Hemodialysis Systems to hospitals in Guam that are experiencing a surge in need for acute hemodialysis due to COVID-19. Outset’s clinical team and field support staff will accompany the Tablo devices to provide training and support to the Guamanian clinicians treating acute kidney injury and end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients who have been hospitalized.

This is the second time HHS has sent Tablo systems to emergency locations since signing a multiyear contract with Outset Medical in October 2019. The agency’s stated mission for Tablo’s unique, all-in-one technology is to serve dialysis patients in communities hit by natural disasters. Tablo was first deployed to help New York City hospitals solve shortages in equipment and dialysis fluids during the pandemic’s initial peak in the spring.

“Tablo’s ease of use enables health care professionals, even those previously untrained in dialysis, to learn how to operate the system safely in just a few hours, and provide dialysis urgently to patients in critical need,” said Outset Medical Chief Executive Officer Leslie Trigg. “Tablo’s unique features like real-time remote patient monitoring and integrated water purification on demand have proven especially helpful in providing flexibility to our provider partners when managing dialysis in the ICU.”

“The varied ways that our partners, including many leading national and regional Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), have leveraged Tablo to optimize care for their patients demonstrates Tablo’s versatility as an enterprise solution for acute and chronic dialysis -- increasing flexibility and reducing cost from the ICU to home. With our growing home dialysis program, we hope to give more patients and their families access to an easier option to safely and effectively dialyze from the comfort of home,” Trigg added.

About the Tablo Hemodialysis System

Tablo is an FDA-cleared enterprise solution for dialysis, designed and produced in Silicon Valley specifically to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis across all care settings. Requiring only an electrical outlet and tap water to operate, the mobile Tablo system frees patients and providers from the burdensome infrastructure required to operate conventional dialysis machines. The machine’s integrated functionality enables it to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels and enables providers to standardize to a single platform that can be used across a wide spectrum of care settings. Wireless data, sensor-based automation and an animated touchscreen make the system easy to learn and use. Leading health systems and medical centers across the U.S. have adopted Tablo for hospital and clinic dialysis, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a contract for the use of Tablo in communities hit by natural disasters in October of 2019.

About Outset Medical

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

