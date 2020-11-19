 

Halliburton to Set Science-Based Targets to Reduce Emissions

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced its commitment to set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Company submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. With this commitment, Halliburton will submit targets in 2021 with pending SBTi validation by 2022. Halliburton joins over 1000 global companies who have committed to set emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the SBTi.

“Our SBTi commitment reinforces our sustainability goals while helping our customers provide the world with affordable and reliable energy,” said Halliburton Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Miller. “Our industry plays an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and provides us a great opportunity to do what we do best: innovate, collaborate, and execute to drive efficiencies and affect change.”

Science-based targets are emissions reduction targets in line with what the latest climate science outlines is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Accord, which seeks to limit global warming to well below 2oC above pre-industrial levels.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

