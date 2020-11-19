IFF Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and North America

The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is used as the basis for evaluating and selecting companies for inclusion in the DJSI. IFF’s total CSA score places the company among the top 10 percent of sustainability performers in the world, as assessed from among the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Brand Market Index. Similarly, IFF ranks among the top 20 percent of the 600 largest companies in the S&P Global Brand Market Index in North America.

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition & ingredients, announced today that it has been named for the first time to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value. Named to both the 2020 World Index and the North America Index, this distinction validates IFF’s leadership position in sustainability performance and underscores the company’s commitment to executing on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

“In line with our corporate purpose of redefining how we live in and care for the resources of our world, we are proud to be counted among this elite group of the world’s sustainability leaders,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF. “With a record number of companies participating this year amidst more stringent rules for inclusion, the recognition is a true testament to all IFFers who daily embrace a deep sense of sustainability in their work and who are continually finding uncommon ways to go beyond ‘business as usual’.”

In 2019, IFF was named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year and listed in the FTSE4Good Index series as well as the Euronext Vigeo World 120 Index for ESG performance. IFF was also named to CDP’s A list for climate change for the fifth consecutive year and to its A list for water security for the second year in a row. For more on IFF commitment to sustainability, read the 2019 Sustainability Report.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005694/en/