 

Trinity Industries, Inc. to Host 2020 Investor Day Today

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) will host a virtual Investor Day today including presentations by Jean Savage, Trinity’s CEO and President; Eric Marchetto, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other members of executive management.

During the presentations, management will discuss their strategic framework for optimization and growth of the rail platform, improving pre-tax return on equity to a mid-teen range through the cycle, and a capital allocation framework for expected cash flow from operations of $1.5 – 2.0 billion generated over the next three years. The presentations will be followed by a question and answer session hosted by Trinity’s management team.

The event is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today, November 19, 2020 and is expected run less than 3 hours. The presentation materials were filed in a Form 8K this morning and have been posted to the event webpage for investors to preview.

How to Participate:

To participate in the live video webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trin.net and access the Events and Presentations webpage.
A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available on the website for one year from the date of the event.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

Some statements in this release, which are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about Trinity's estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future, and the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, future financial and operating performance, future opportunities and any other statements regarding events or developments that Trinity believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trinity uses the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “guidance,” “projected,” “outlook,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Trinity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Trinity’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or our present expectations, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting Trinity’s operations, markets, products, services and prices, and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Trinity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by Trinity’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Trinity’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

